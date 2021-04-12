Police Arrest 2 Ladies Over Death Of Lover During Fight In Beer Parlour

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Policemen attached to the Ikotun Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two women for the alleged killing of one Osita Anwuanwu, 64, at Arida area of Ikotun, Lagos State.

According to CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson for the Lagos State police command, the daughter of the deceased, Linda Anwuanwu, had reported to the police at Ikorun Division that she was informed that her father who had left home earlier was lying in a bar at Arida after he had a misunderstanding with one Ngozi Emezue, 38, and Juliet Eguebor 35.

Operatives at Ikotun Division arrived the scene and took the deceased to the General Hospital, Igando, where he was certified dead.

“According to preliminary investigation by the police, the deceased had gone to check his lady friend, Juliet, who he had not seen for some times at Ngozi’s bar, where he engaged the duo in a hot argument and physical assault before he slumped.

” The two suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Osita Anwuanwu”