Police Kill Gunmen, Recover ‘Automatic Pump Action Guns’ In Anambra

79 SHARES Share Tweet

A joint security team comprising the military and police in Anambra State has neutralized two gunmen and recovered four automatic pump action guns, the state police command announced Sunday.

The team also recovered one cutlass, one ash-coloured Lexus jeep 350 with reg nos KJA- 666HE; one unregistered white Toyota Hilux jeep, and one white Toyota Corolla with reg number HAL- 732RF, one sliver Highlander jeep without reg nos, and four unregistered motorcycles.

This was contained in a release by the state command’s public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

According to him, the recovery followed a distress call at about 9:30am on 23/7/2022 along Onitsha/Owerri expressway by the junction leading to Okija Nkwo Market.

Ikenga stated that, “Some hoodlums blocked the road and were robbing/extorting motorists. The joint forces responded swiftly and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. They neutralized one of the armed men while others escaped the scene with bullet wounds.”

Police kill gunman in Anambra

In another development, police operatives at about 3:30pm on same date, while on clearance operation, sighted another criminal gang at Nkwo Market, Okija, harassing sellers/buyers and residents in the area.

The PPRO said, “The operatives engaged the armed men in a shoot-out. One of the suspects was neutralized and two automatic pump action guns and one machete recovered while others fled the scene.

“No casualty on part of the operatives, and the situation has been brought under control. Meanwhile, operations are still ongoing to apprehend the other fleeing gang members.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng, while charging the operatives to sustain the tempo against the onslaught on criminal elements, ordered patrols be intensified and improved operational positioning to respond to distress calls in the state.