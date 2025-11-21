Police Probe Catholic School Management After Students’ Abduction By Bandits

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Niger State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of students from St. Mary’s Private Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State.

THE WHISTLER broke news of the abduction but our sources could not ascertain the number of students taken hostage by the attackers.

Responding to THE WHISTLER’s enquiry via text message, the command’s spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, said police and military components had been deployed to Papiri to rescue the abducted students.

“The Niger State Police Command wishes to confirm that on 21st November, 2025 at about 2.00am, a report indicated that some armed bandits invaded St. Mary’s Private (Catholic) Secondary School, Papiri Agwara LGA and abducted a yet to be ascertained number of students from the School’s hostel,” said Abiodun.

According to him, police tactical units, military components and other security agencies have moved to the area to comb the forests with a view to rescuing the students.

“In view of this, the Commissioner of Police Niger State Command CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman reiterated the Command’s commitment to rescue the students unhurt, and appealed to members of the public to remain calm and support security operations to rescue the students,” he said.

He further assured that the incident will be investigated and necessary action will be taken against the school management for continuing academic activities, contrary to the state government’s directive on closure of schools in the area due to security challenges.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Government led by Governor Umar Bago has condemned invasion and kidnapping of the pupils from their school.

It blamed the school for reopening despite intelligence reports on possible attacks across the North-Senatorial district of the state.

“The Niger State Government has received with deep sadness the disturbing news of the kidnapping of pupils from St. Mary’s School in Agwara Local Government Area. The exact number of abducted pupils is yet to be confirmed as security agencies continue to assess the situation,” read a statement signed by Abubakar Usman, the Secretary to the State Government on Friday.

Usman said the incident comes despite a prior intelligence report obtained by the government which indicates threat to the region.

“This unfortunate incident comes despite a prior intelligence report obtained by the government indicating an increased threat level in parts of Niger North Senatorial District,” said the Niger State SSG.

“In response to these credible security alerts, the State Government had earlier issued a clear directive suspending all construction activities and ordering the temporary closure of all boarding schools within the affected zone as a precautionary measure.

“Security agencies have since commenced a full-scale investigation and search-and-rescue operations to ensure the safe return of the pupils. The Niger State Government is in close communication with all relevant security formations and will provide continuous updates as more information becomes available.

“The Government urges school proprietors, community leaders, and all stakeholders to adhere strictly to security advisories issued in the interest of public safety. The protection of lives, especially those of our children, remains the utmost priority of this administration,” Usman said.

He further urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing any useful information that may aid ongoing efforts.