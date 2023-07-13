Police Rescue Ekiti APC Chairman After 5 Days In Captivity

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ekiti Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Paul Omotosho, has regained freedom alongside two others kidnapped together with him.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer of Ekiti State Police Command, DSP Sunday Abutu, who stated that the command arrested three suspects in connection with the abduction of Omotosho.

The statement reads, “This is to inform the general public especially the good people of Ekiti State that the All Progressive Congress Chairman of the State, Mr Paul Omotosho alongside two others that were recently abducted by unknown hoodlums have regained their freedom and have been reunited with their families.

“This breakthrough was made possible through the combined efforts of the Police, other sister agencies, the local security outfits, and the family members as well as the Ekiti State government.

“While appreciating the good-spirited members of the public for their concern and relentless support, the Command states that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and are supplying useful information that could lead to the arrest of the prime suspects who are currently at large.

“Citizens are implored to be security conscious, vigilant and ensure the prompt reportage of any suspicious person or group of persons observed in their locality to the nearest Police Station or call 08062335577.”

The APC chairman in Ekiti State was said to have been kidnapped late last week at the Agbado Ekiti axis after gunmen shot at the tyre of his car before dragging him and two others into a waiting Hilux van.

Omotosho regained freedom from his captors early hours of Thursday, after spending 5 days in captivity, although details about his release are yet to be revealed.