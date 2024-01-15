Primary Schools in FCT Shut As Teachers Send Students Home To Implement Strike

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Primary schools in the Federal Capital have remained empty with teachers and pupils absent following the strike action embarked on by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter.

Recall that the Union directed all primary school teachers in the territory to embark on strike, Monday, January 15, 2024.

THE WHISTLER while monitoring the strike compliance in the FCT met the schools empty with only the gatemen manning the gates.

At the L.E.A Primary School, Kubwa II, Bwari Area Council, the gateman told THE WHISTLER that he had to send some of the students who came to school home.

“There is a strike, so nobody is in school. I had to send some of the children who came here back home. The school is empty because of that,” he said.

At the L.E.A Kaba, the gates were locked with only some workmen on sight, repairing the roof of some blocks in the school compound.

The Union had given the directive for a strike action on Friday, following the failure of the FCT Administration to fulfill its demand for the implementation of 40 per cent peculiar allowance and payment of 25 months minimum wage arrears amongst others.

The Union stated that the FCT Administration failed to resolve the issues that prompted the teachers to suspend the original plan to embark on indefinite strike on September 11, 2023 to give FCT Minister Nyesom Wike ample time for the resolution of the issues.

The union expressed its concern that despite the fact that the six-week window conceded to the minister expired on November, 7, 2023 and the committee put in place to look into the issues had also completed its work, nothing positive had taken place.

“We are concerned that a series of meetings have taken place, but the primary schools’ teachers remain in a pathetic situation and continue to bear the brunt of the high cost of living attributable to the removal of fuel subsidies without succour from anywhere.

“Saddened by the suffering of the teachers and the unwillingness of the Area Council Chairmen to pay the teachers these aforementioned entitlements, including the delay in the Honourable Minister’s intervention, the state Wing Standing Committee (SWSC) in – session has no other option than to direct all primary school teachers in FCT to resume the suspended strike to further press home her demands. The strike will take effect from Monday, 15th January, 2024,” the NUT said.

The Union had noted that if the outstanding demands of the primary school teachers were not paid before January 19, 2024, all secondary school teachers in the FCT will join in solidarity with effect from January 22, 2024.

