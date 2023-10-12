PSC Promotes Lagos Police Boss, 11 Others To AIG, Elevates 5,718 Officers

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted Idowu Owohunwa, the Lagos Police Commissioner, to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

His promotion is among the mass elevation of officers to new ranks announced by the PSC on Thursday.

Advertisement

The commission revealed that the police boss and 11 others moved up to the rank of AIG and 5,718 to the following ranks to motivate the workforce to execute their duties professionally.

The breakdown of the promoted officers includes 19 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to Police Commissioners (CPs), 21 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to DCPs, and 33 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) to ACPs.

Others include 265 Superintendents of Police (SPs) to CSPs, 59 Deputy Superintendents (DSPs) to Superintendents, 4750 Assistant Superintendents (ASPs) and 146 others omitted during the May 2022 promotion exercise Deputy Superintendents.

For the Specialists cadre, the Commission approved the promotion of two ACPs, one from Airwing and the other Forensic, to the next rank of DCP. At the same time, 47 CSPs comprising 23 Medical Doctors and 24 Veterinary Doctors were promoted to ACP.

Advertisement

Also, 190 SPs from the Computer Info-Tech Unit, another eight from Works, one workshop, 12 transport, two forensic, two handwriting, one ballistic, one religion and one Veterinary Doctor were promoted.

47 Specialists of ASP ranks, and from different units were promoted to DSP.

The PSC commissioner, Solomon Arase, charged the newly promoted Officers to embrace a new policing culture hinged on a people-friendly approach that respects the fundamental rights of the citizens.

He warned they should desist from involving themselves in civil matters or trumping up false allegations against the public.

The PSC said, “The twelve Commissioners of Police promoted to Assistant Inspectors General of Police are Ogundele Joshua Ayodeji, CP Niger State; CP Patrick Ogon Edung, CP Courses Police Academy Wudil Kano; CP Badru Banji Lawal; Deputy Commandant, Police Academy Kano; CP Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyeka; CP Benue State; CP Suleiman Yusuf; CP Taraba State; CP Idowu Owohunwa; CP Lagos State and CP Rhoda Adetutu Olofu; CP PAP Western Ports Lagos.

Advertisement

“Others are CP Godwin N. Aghaulor; CMDT Police College Kaduna; CP Effiom Emmanuel Ekot CP Jigawa State; CP Stanley Kanayo-Chukwu Ude; CP Intelligence and Investigation, Interpol Abuja; CP Longe Kehinde Patrick; CP Osun State and CP Ndu Anene, CP Admin Research and Planning Force Headquarters.

“The 19 newly promoted Commissioners of Police are DCP Shehu Kabir Abubakar; DCP Lawal Babatunde Ayodeji; DCP Shelleng Umaru Yusuf; DCP Emmanuel Agene; DCP Alonyenu Francis Iduh; DCP Vungmoh S. Kwaimo; DCP Danjuma Aboki; DCP Jude Maduekwujolachi Azuka; DCP Dan-Sabo Idi; DCP Ibitoye Rufus Olajide and DCP Adamu Ngojin Isa.

“Others are DCP Usman Hayatu; DCP Christopher Ado Emmanuel; DCP Nwanosike Wodi Okocha; DCP Johnson Oluwole Adenola; DCP Olanrewaju Olawale Ishola; DCP Joseph Eribo; DCP Miller Gajere Dantawaye and DCP Henry Ifeanyi Uche.

“The newly promoted Deputy

Commissioners include; Ime Udo Udofia, Isyaku Sharu; Benjamin Awor Abang; Mohammed Jika Abubakar; Mohammed Sanusi Ahmed; Dauda Iliya Ayuba; Moses Gana; Ikechukwu Emmanuel Nwosu; Promise Chinedu Udeh and Okey Nwabufo.

“The new Assistant Commissioners are Jacob Nneji Egede; Godwin Chike Oti; Chike Jude Ibe; Daniel Okon Akpan and Michael Chukwu Mbatam amongst others.

“ACP Inuwa Muhammed (Airwing) and ACP Agbo Usman were promoted to Deputy Commissioners while CSP Okunbo Ruth Onyinmeare; Victor Efobi Iwuamadi; Adenuga Adeday Salami and Isibhakhomen Blessing Ijiomah (medical Doctors) were some of the specialists promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioners .

Advertisement

“SPs Tina Amadi; Egbede Moses; Danjuma Dantani; Benjamin Kurya; Hussaine Abdullahi; Mba Nnamdi Bartholomew; John Chima Ayah; Sanusi Danlami; Asinim Butswat, Police Public Relations Officer Bayelsa state Command; Dieke Nneka Josephine; Mohammed Iya Musa; Idris Mohammed Gumel and Ernest Abia were some of the Superintendents promoted to Chief Superintendents of Police.

“DSP Isah Abubakar was promoted to the next rank of Superintendent while ASP Kingsley Ani and Shehu Salisu were promoted to Deputy Superintendents amongst several others.

“The Commissioners of Police and Deputies appeared before the Commission for promotion interview, a condition precedent for their promotions.”