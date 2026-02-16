Ramadan: Premier League To Pause Matches So Muslim Players Can Break Fast

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Premier League and English Football League (EFL) have confirmed that matches will include brief pauses during Ramadan to allow Muslim players and match officials to break their fast after sunset.

According to BBC Sport on Monday, Ramadan, the Islamic holy month during which Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn until sunset, begins this week and will last for about a month.

With sunset in the UK typically occurring between 17:00 and 19:00 GMT during this period, the only fixtures likely to see a pause are Saturday 17:30 kick-offs and Sunday 16:30 kick-offs.

The EPL explained how the breaks will work: “Play will not stop while matches are in mid-flow. Instead, at the earliest convenient moment, such as a goal-kick, free-kick, or throw-in, players and officials observing Ramadan can take a brief pause to hydrate and replenish energy.

The procedure has been in place since April 2021, when a match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace was paused at a goal-kick so Muslim players could break their fast.

The measure allowed Leicester’s Wesley Fofana and Palace’s Cheikhou Kouyate to hydrate and consume energy gels shortly after sunset.

Clubs and match officials discuss the stoppage before each relevant match, agreeing on whether it will be required and roughly when it should happen.

The aim is to balance the flow of the game with respect for religious observance.

“We want to make sure players can perform at their best while observing their faith. “These breaks are designed to be practical, brief, and respectful,” EPL said.

Notable Muslim players in English football include Mohamed Salah, William Saliba, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Amad Diallo, all of whom could benefit from the mid-match breaks this month.

The move reflects ongoing efforts by English football authorities to accommodate religious practices while maintaining the competitive integrity of matches.