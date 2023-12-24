Reactions As Arsenal Maintain Premier League Top Position With Liverpool Draw

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Arsenal maintained the Premier League top position despite a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday night.

The Gunners started well with the opening goal in the fifth minute when Gabriel headed in Martin Odegaard’s free kick to stun Liverpool and their home supporters.

The hosts were denied a penalty in the first half when Martin Odegaard handled the ball in the 18-yard box.

Salah brought Liverpool back into the game with a stunning finish from a sublime Alexander-Arnold pass.

Harvey Elliot hit the outside of the post in the second half as Liverpool went in search of a winner.

Alexander-Arnold missed a glorious chance late in the game after Liverpool broke away in a swift counter attack, but the defender could not find the target as the tie ended 1-1.

The result means Arsenal stays top of the Premier League table at Christmas following a strong start to the season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has slammed the decision not to award his side a penalty for Odegaard’s handball.

“Yes, I have seen it. I am pretty sure someone will come to explain it to me why it was not a handball, but I don’t know how?

“I don’t say that the ref can see it because I don’t know where he was in that moment.

“But how can a guy in an office see that and not come to the conclusion that maybe, possibly it could be worth the referee having another look?”

Klopp also praised Arsenal for their performance, and he believed Liverpool should have scored in the second half.

“Oh my god, how strong are they? The good news is we are good as well.

“In a game like this, going down early to a set piece is tough, especially with the speed of Arsenal. But the game we played, how we started second half we should have scored.

“We pass instead of shoot, four or five times we do that, it’s a lesson. But generally, the game is great.”

Mikel Arteta also hailed his boys for their incredible performance in the encounter.

Arteta said, “The boys were incredible. It was one of the most hectic games I have seen in 20 years in this league. They are the best team in the world (at making a game hectic), they are so good and they are a great team. Huge credit to the boys because I think they made another step today to believe that we can go to any ground and get a result.”

The supporters of both sides took to social media to bear their minds on the entertaining clash.

Arsenal fan, Adam Keys wrote on X: “Liverpool were marginally better than us, but we’ve come away from Anfield with a point from a 5:30 kick off, and 49% of the possession and the same number of shots. This #Arsenal team has the balls to compete, and that was exemplified by Havertz, Saliba, Rice, and Gabriel.”

Another Arsenal fan, Dr. Joe Abah was full of praise for his team.

“Arsenal are at the level now. To go toe to toe with Liverpool at Anfield shows great maturity. Well done, Arteta.”

Liverpool fan, Dave Cop hailed midfielder Wataru Endoc for his impressive performance against Arsenal.

Dave Cop wrote on X: “Wataru Endo was absolutely incredible. His best performance is in red, a top of the table clash. He’s shown he has the ability to play at the highest level. If he keeps improving, he can be a Mascherano type player for Liverpool breaking up play”.

Up next for Liverpool is a trip to Bunrley on Tuesday, Arsenal will host West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.