Osimhen, Musa, Iwobi To Arrive Super Eagles Camp Today In Dubai

Recently-crowned African Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen is expected to arrive the Super Eagles camp on Tuesday to begin preparations for the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast.

The team’s camp will be opened today in Dubai with key players including Captain, Ahmed Musa, Ademola Lookman, Ola Aina, Stanley Nwabili, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Olorunleke Ojo all expected in camp today.

Osimhen is expected to spearhead the team’s attack in Ivory Coast and will be hoping to impress after missing out of the 2021 edition due to injury.

On Friday, Jose Peseiro announced a 25-man squad to represent Nigeria in the competition.

Stanley Nwabili was handed a call-up to help solve the goalkeeping crisis in the team following his impressive performances for Chippa United in South Africa.

The Portuguese tactician has promised to win the Nations Cup trophy for Nigerians for the first time since 2013.

Meanwhile, Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca has provided an update on Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho has missed Leicester City’s last two matches due to injury, sparking fears that he may miss the Nations Cup.

Maresca has now confirmed that the duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have been released for Nations Cup duties despite being injured.

“Kele and Wilf are both injured, but they are now going to be with the international team,”

“We’ll see if they’re going to keep them or send them back. But they are both injured unfortunately for us.

Iheanacho has scored five goals and recorded one assist for Leicester City in 19 Championship appearances this season.

Ndidi has made 21 appearances for the Foxes, scoring two goals and bagging five assists in the Championship this season.

In a related development, AC Milan’s Samuel Chukwueze has been granted permission to resume late to camp.

The Nigeria Football Federation granted the request of his club to allow him feature in the Coppa Italia clash against Cagliari on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old is expected to arrive in camp on Wednesday.

Similarly, Francis Uzoho and Sodiq Umar will also arrive late to camp following their clubs commitments today.

Uzoho’s Omonoia Nicosia, will take on AEL limasson at the GSP Stadium today, while Real Sociedad clash with Alaves in a La Liga encounter tonight.

The Super Eagles are expected to spend one week in the close camping in Dubai before leaving for Lagos and then connect a flight to Ivory Coast to begin their Nations Cup campaign.