RECAP: Everything That Happened In Week 1 Of BBNaija All Stars

The Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show returned for its eighth season this week. This year’s edition features contestants from previous seasons competing for a N120 million grand prize.

By bringing back arch-rivals from previous seasons, Big Brother re-ignited old feuds and set the house up for intrigues and drama.

Here is every notable thing that occurred this week.

Tolanibaj’s Outburst To Ilebaye

After their first pool party on Thursday, housemates retired to their beds after a round of games. Neo and Ilebaye got extremely cozy under the duvet next to Tolanibaj who had an outburst.

Tolanibaj pulled the duvet and ordered Ilebaye to leave their room as she did not like Ilebaye’s energy. She also accused Ilebaye of “always jumping from man to man.”

After some back and forth, Ilebaye left the room as Tolanibaj jeered, “Take that walk of shame. Take that walk of shame,…”

Later Big Brother scolded TBaj for her actions telling her that she had no right to evict Ilebaye from the room.

CeeC and Alex Re-ignite Old feud

CeeC and Alex brought up past grievances from the Double Wahala season during their wager task preparation on Wednesday.

Big Brother gave the housemates a task for a movie shoot and Alex was picked by other housemates to be the director.

While Alex accused Ceec of not fully participating in the task, Ceec on her part accused Alex of not providing materials needed to contribute to the task.

The two continued to insult and call each other names despite other housemates’ attempts to intervene.

Recall that the duo were always at loggerheads in 2018, during their stay in the house during the Double Wahala edition of BBNaija.

Kidwaya Offers CeeC N120m To Leave Show

On Sunday, Kiddwaya offered fellow housemate CeeC a staggering N120 million to voluntarily exit the BBNaija House.

The sum is equivalent to the grand prize that the winner of this year’s edition will walk away with.

CeeC however rejected the offer.

Kidd: Cee-C lets make a deal, lemme give you 120M and you leave right now, when you get kiddwaya's money, you don't need biggie's money



Ceec – you are a man , i dont trust men.



Whitemoney Speaks On Being Defrauded After Winning BBNaija

Season 6 BBNaija winner, Whitemoney, opened up about how he was defrauded by his social media handler while participating in the show in 2021.

He accused his handler named Promise of embezzling his funds forcing him to work alone for six months after leaving Big Brother’s house.

He also claimed to co-own most of the popular restaurants in Lagos island

Whitemoney said he partnered with most of the popular restaurants and make money off the food they sell.

I Make Money By Pimping Out BBNaija Girls – Ike

Former ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Ike Onyema, stirred reactions after revealing that he connects female BBNaija participants with his wealthy friends and earns a huge commission in the process.

One of the girls Ike mentioned was his co-housemate, Venita Akpofure, stating that he has reached out to her on numerous occasions for this purpose.

According to Ike, he makes his highest income when he plans events for his friends and provides BBNaija girls as guests.

Big Brother Teases Housemates With Fake Eviction

On Monday, Big Brother instructed housemates to nominate each other for possible eviction.

He however confessed to the Head of House, Adekunle, that the eviction scare was fake and no contestant will be leaving the show this weekend.

Mercy also won a ‘fake immunity’ after discovering an envelope during a treasure hunt on Monday.

The content of Mercy’s envelope reads, “Congratulations, you have won immunity from this week’s nominations.” But since there will be no evictions, the treasure hunt prize was useless.

Meanwhile, Big Brother is yet to provide further clarifications on the introduction of an eviction jury after it was announced during the premiere of the show.