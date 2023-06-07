Release Kanu To Undergo Ear Surgery, Ejimakor Appeals To Tinubu

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barr Aloy Ejimakor, the special counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Wednesday, appealed to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to heed calls for urgent release of his client to enable him to attend to his urgent medical needs.

Kanu is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, which is championing the separation of the old Eastern Region from Nigeria.

Ejimakor had last week appealed to President Tinubu, as a preacher of the rule of law, to release Kanu in line with the Appeal Court’s ruling last year which discharged and acquitted Kanu based on the unlawful manner he was renditioned from Kenya to Nigeria despite travelling to Kenya as a British citizen.

He was hitherto charged with allegedly running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason. He is currently in the custody of the State Services.

Ejimakor’s latest appeal for Kanu’s release is through his verified Twitter handle.

He wrote, “Dear President Tinubu, few days ago, I passionately urged you to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. You haven’t. Today, I respectfully urge you to direct the DSS to immediately permit #MNK the freewill to seek independent medical care, particularly for the ear surgery he needs as of now.”

In a reaction, Twitter account holder #fotressofsusa expressed disbelief of Tinubu releasing Kanu. He wrote, “Tinubu is likely not going to release MNK going by midget El-Rufai video. There seems to be an agreement between him and the cabal to protect their interest. One of which is not to release MNK. My opinion though.”

Luke Johnson wrote that, “Tell Kanu that we acknowledge all that he’s going through because of we Biafrans although he does not see how grateful we are for that. God will surely not allow Biafra’s enemies to continue laughing at us. Remain blessed ONYE NDU. We love u very much.”

Meanwhile, Kanu has reaffirmed his commitment toward actualising the sovereignty of Biafra. He stated this after Ejimakor’s routine visit to him on Tuesday.

Ejimakor quoted him as saying, “I deeply appreciate the abiding solidarity of the people of Biafra and the entire IPOB noble family against my continued illegal detention. I assure you all that our pursuit of self-determination to its logical conclusion is non-negotiable.”