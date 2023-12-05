Rescue My Daughter, Father Of Kidnapped 13-Year-Old Schoolgirl, Pleads With Police

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The father of a 13-year-old schoolgirl, Miracle Adereti, Segun Adereti, has pleaded with the Nigeria Police to locate the whereabouts of their daughter who was kidnapped by an unknown gang in the Ikotun area of Lagos State.

Adereti, while speaking to journalists, stated that his daughter was kidnapped while returning from school on Friday, December 1.

Adereti stated that he took the children to the bus stop, where the school bus usually picks them up in the morning before heading to his place of work.

“We woke up early to prepare the kids for school before dropping them at the bus stop,” he said.

He added that he later received a distressed call in the afternoon about the abduction of his daughter.

The kidnappers had trailed her to the school in the morning and waited until the closing period.

While Miracle and her sister were walking home, the kidnappers approached them and forcefully took her away.

“We had no inkling of such a wicked act by this gang, who falsely claimed that, as a politician, I have sufficient funds to secure my daughter’s release,” Adereti said.

Adereti, who works at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and serves as an air traffic communicator with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, said they have already reported the incident to the police the day it happened.

He, however, noted that the kidnappers had warned him not to involve the police, adding that the family had no choice but to speak with the security agencies for help.

“We’ve received threats warning us not to involve the police. But as a family, we are deeply distressed and have no choice but to seek help from law enforcement agencies.

“ I implore the diligent officers of the Nigeria Police Force to take action to track down these culprits swiftly. Their threats indicate they’re seeking a ransom, putting our lives in peril,” he said.

Adereti also appealed to the police to help secure his residence due to the threats and appealed for immediate intervention to bring the criminals to justice and ensure his family’s safety.