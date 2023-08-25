Return Of Covid-19: Be Careful, ‘More Virulent’ Virus In Nigeria, Ebonyi Hospital Warns

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Obstetric Fistula Centre in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, has issued a warning that a new COVID-19 variant, more lethal than the one that hit the world in 2019, has returned and that adequate care must be taken.

The new variant known as BA.4 and BA.5 COVID delta poses different symptoms such as joint pain, headache, neck and upper back pain, general weakness, loss of appetite, and pneumonia with no cough and no fever, according to a memo issued by the Head of Clinical (HoCS) Services, Dr Yakubu E. N. to The National Obstetric Fistula Centre on Tuesday, titled: ‘FYI: COVID Is on The Prowl Again, Caution, please.

It said the variant is “more virulent and with no higher mortality rate” warning that it “takes less time to go extreme. Sometimes without symptoms.”

He noted that “This strain does not live in the nasopharyngeal region. Now it directly affects the lungs, which means that the ‘windows’ periods of time are shorter. There have been several patients without fever, and pain, but WHO reported mild chest pneumonia on their X-rays. Nasal swab tests are very often negative for COVID-19, and there are more and more false negative results from nasopharyngeal tests.

According to him, the virus spreads directly to the lungs, creating severe respiratory distress caused by viral pneumonia. This explains why it has become sharper, more virulent, and more lethal. “Please be extremely cautious,” he said.

He encouraged people to avoid crowded places, keeping a 1.5-metre distance “even in open places, double face masks and wash your hands often (and when we cough or sneeze).”

He went on to imply that people avoid hugs because they are unsafe now, claiming that almost everyone is asymptomatic.

He further warned that this “wave” is considerably more lethal than the previous, “so we have to be VERY careful and take every kind of precaution.”

The HoCS urged that the information be shared with friends and family, advising; “Do not keep this information to yourself,” he said.