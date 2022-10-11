Rico Swavey: Doctors Battling To Save Ex-BBNaija Housemate’s Life After Ghastly Accident, Says Alex

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former BBNaija housemate, Alex Asogwa, has sought prayers from well-wishers after a ghastly auto crash involving her colleague, Rico Swavey.

Swavey, real name Patrick Fakoya, had the car accident on Tuesday and is said to be battling for his life at an undisclosed hospital.

Alex revealed the sad situation on her social media pages with the hashtag #PrayforRicoSwavey.

According to her, the doctors were trying to resuscitate the TV star as of the time she left the hospital.

“Please put @iamricoswavey in your prayers today. He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It’s critical. I’m staying positive,” she tweeted.

Good morning sweethearts. Please put @iamricoswavey in your prayers today. He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It’s really critical. I’m staying positive.#PrayForRicoSwavey — ALEX UNUSUAL (@alex_unusual) October 11, 2022

Fans of Rico Swavey have since taken to the microblogging website to send their well wishes to the former BBNaija season three housemate.