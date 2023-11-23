Rivers APC Set For Show Down With Ganduje, Rejects Dissolution Of Exco By NWC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has expressed its dissatisfaction over the dissolution of the state executive committees at all levels by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The Abdullahi Ganduje-led NWC had on Wednesday disbanded the state exco and appointed a seven-member Caretaker Committee to oversee the party’s affairs for six months, with Chief Tony Okocha designated Chairman.

Chief Eric Nwibani was named Secretary while Hon. Chibuike Ikenga, Prince Stephen Abolo, Hon. Silvester Vidin, Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo and Miss Darling Amadi were appointed members of the caretaker committee.

The party mandated the committee to conduct a fresh and comprehensive electronic registration of members in the state and prepare for the conduct of congresses to usher in a new executives for the party at various levels.

Reacting to the change in leadership, Darlington Nwauju, the immediate past Publicity Secretary, said the sacked excos were yet to review the statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

Nwauju, however, noted that elected executives cannot be arbitrarily sacked through announcements in newspapers or on television without proper adherence to due process.

“We will give an adequate and appropriate response to it,” he stated.