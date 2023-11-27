Rodrygo, Bellingham Lead Real Madrid Past Cadiz To Top La Liga

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Jude Bellingham continued his impressive form for Real Madrid with a goal in the 3-0 win over Cadiz.

Bellingham has now scored 11 goals in 12 La Liga matches since joining from Dortmund in the summer.

Brazilian young star Rodrygo opened the floodgate of goals in the 14th minute before adding the second goal in the 64th minute.

Bellingham added the third with a fine strike into the bottom corner to seal a vital win for Real Madrid.

The English midfielder has taken the Spanish La Liga by storm with goal-scoring performances including a match-winning brace against Barcelona.

Bellingham has scored 14 goals and recorded three assists in 15 matches for the Galacticos.

He has now scored the most goals in the first 15 matches for Real Madrid than any other player in the history of the club.

Ancelotti’s men lost Vinicius Jnr and Eduardo Camavinga to injury in the international break but they made light work of lowly Cadiz for a third straight win.

Rodrygo has now scored in his last three games for Real Madrid for the first time since joining the club from Santos in 2019.

Up next for Real Madrid in the league is a clash against Granada on Saturday.

Real Madrid are one point clear of second-placed Girona, who have a game on Monday against Athletic Bilbao.