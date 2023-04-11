SAFETY: Bury Your Gas Cylinders To Avoid Explosion— Fire Service Officer Advises Nigerians

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A senior officer of the Federal Fire Service, Dooshima Dennis, has revealed that burying gas cylinders outside the house is an effective way to prevent gas explosions at home.

Dennis, the beautiful fire officer with a following of over 32,000 on Twitter, disclosed this on Monday in a series of tweets.

According to her, keeping one’s gas cylinder within a residential apartment can lead to fire outbreak, especially in hot weather as Nigeria is in now.

Her tweets read: “Proper storage of cylinders in your home is paramount. a cylinder should be placed outside the house even the outside is not all that safe, in a well-ventilated location and not exposed directly to the sun or other heat sources.

“It should not be placed in the house or near an electrical socket or flammable substances, you can also bury your cylinder or do what is called damping.

“Having a gas cylinder at home brings along risks, considering how sunny and hot our country is, the fire risk is probably all at its highest”.

She further advised Nigerians to examine their gas cylinders before refilling. Such an act, the officer noted, will enable users to identify the expiration date of their cylinders.

“It means wrapping a big wet towel around it provided the bottom to allow gas to escape in the air in case of a leak,” she explained.

The celebrity Fire Service officer has an active and engaging Twitter page, where she educates and inform Nigerians on the safety measure to avert fire outbreaks in their homes and officers.