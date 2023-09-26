Senate Confirms Cardoso As CBN Governor, Four Deputies

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Olayemi Cardoso as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Senate confirmed Cardoso on Tuesday after screening him and four other deputies.

Cardoso will replace Godwin Emefiele as the apex bank boss.

The Senate also confirmed the nomination of four deputy governor nominees for the CBN.

The Deputies confirmed by the Senate include Emem Nnana Usoro, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor, and Bala Bello.

Cardoso, the 66-year-old is a professional banker with several years of experience with Chase Merchant Bank, Citi Bank of Nigeria and Citizens International Bank.

He served in Lagos State as the first Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget for Lagos State.