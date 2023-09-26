Jandor Accepts To Have A Sit-Down With Sanwo-Olu, Gives Conditions

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has accepted to have a sit-down with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

However, he gave three conditions that must be met by the governor for a sit-down to happen.

Recall that the state’s Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had on Monday affirmed the election of Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected governor of Lagos State, dismissing petitions filed by Adediran and the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Reacting to the judgment, the governor had through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, called on Adediran and Rhodes-Vivour to join hands with him to serve the people of the state.

He said that he was ready to have a sit-down with them and have conversations around their ideas on the development of the state.

But reacting to Sanwo-Olu’s statement on Tuesday, the PDP candidate said that he welcomes it and is ready to honour it if the governor will make public his 1981 original WAEC certificate, make a state-wide broadcast to Lagosians explaining the discrepancies in names on his WAEC result, and explain the reason he asked his lawyers to oppose application seeking a forensic audit of the WAEC result.

“I just read now that Governor Sanwoolu, in a statement after yesterday’s judgement that gave him yet another temporary victory, is calling for a sit down with me so as to move Lagos forward.

“I welcome this call, and I am ready to honour it upon Mr. Sanwoolu’s demonstration of honour and respect for the citizens of Lagos by doing the following:

“(1) Make public his 1981 Original WAEC Certificate since he deposed under oath in his INEC form EC9 that he sat for GCE O level in that year

“(2)He must, in a state-wide broadcast, tell Lagosians why the discrepancies in names on WAEC result he presented to INEC and the ones that appear on same 1981 Master list that WAEC tendered at the tribunal, despite same exam number, exam year, exam centres,but different names

“(3) Explain why you ask your lawyers to oppose our application to do a forensic audit of the WAEC back-end server for further verification.

“I am positive that these are easily doable and won’t take any time at all to effect,” Adediran said via his X handle @officialjandor.

“We must uphold the core tenets of integrity and accountability, especially as people sworn to the service of the public,” he added.

Adediran had in his petition demanded the disqualification of Sanwo-Olu in the election for “non-compliance” with the Electoral Act 2022 as well as the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Adediran and his party, the PDP, stated that the governor failed to include a copy of the GCE O’Level result he claimed to have sat for in 1981 together with his form EC9 as required by the Electoral Act 2022.

THE WHISTLER reports that Sanwo-Olu was declared winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election by INEC, after polling 762,134 votes to defeat his closest rivals, Rhodes-Vivour who gathered 312,329 votes, and Adediran who came a distant third with 62,449 votes.