Senator Dickson Dumps PDP For NDC

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the newly registered Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC.

The former Governor of Bayelsa State announced his decision during a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking, Dickson noted that the irreconcilable differences in the PDP shrunk its umbrella which could no longer accommodate many members including himself.

He lamented that the “PDP has lost its voice” on national issues, saying the leadership tussle crippled the party totally.

The lawmaker, however, said the NDC, which was recently registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission will now be the desired opposition party in the country.

Advertisement

He enjoined Nigerians to identify and register with the new party for a better Nigeria.