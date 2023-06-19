Sit-At-Home Persists In Enugu Despite Cancellation

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Schools, major transport companies, traders and banks did not open for operations in Enugu and its environs on Monday despite last week’s cancellation of the order by the state government.

Sit-at-home has been observed in South-East states since 2021 following the rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, from Kenya to Nigeria. He is being detained at the custody of the Department of State Services in Abuja, and charged with running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason. Despite court orders and UN Opinion group’s advice for Kanu’s release, former president Muhammed Buhari failed to release him.

Sit-at-home was declared by IPOB to press the release of Kanu. Despite its cancellation by the mainstream of IPOB, a splinter group of IPOB led by Finland-based immigration lawyer, Simon Ekpa, insisted that it be observed on Mondays. Mondays have also witnessed crimes in the region, forcing residents to remain indoors on Mondays.

Enugu governor Peter Mba last week hosted traditional rulers, religious leaders, traders, civil servants, security agencies, among others, where he urged them to begin business on Mondays. According to him, observing sit-at-home on Mondays was antithetical to his administration’s drive to grow the state’s gross domestic products.

A school proprietor at Trans-Ekulu, Enugu, said, “We closed today because safety is priority. Once there is progress towards providing adequate security, we shall delightfully resume academic activities on Mondays.”

At the state secretariat, it was the same story as not many workers showed up for business. Ikechukwu Eze, who was seen around the premises, said, “It will take time for workers to work on Mondays. The cost of transportation is another factor. There is no money.”

A trader at Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, told our correspondent that, “No business today as far as I’m concerned. I use today to play football. Let our governors seek the release of Kanu. Any other thing is treating the symptoms.”