Soludo Hands Over N1.52bn Grant To Mission Public Schools In Anambra

Nigeria
By Chukwudi Ojukwu James

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo has handed over a total sum of N1.52bn to public schools in the state.

The governor on Thursday said the grant is an assistance to Mission Public Public school in the state.

Anambra had in recent times returned mission schools taken over by the state government to their original owners.

The grant was distributed to the Catholic Church owned schools, the Anglican Mission schools, Salvation Army schools and Pentecostal owned schools.

A breakdown of the amount showed that N918,000,000 was handed over to Anambra Catholic Mission Public Schools which has 459 schools that were returned to them.

Anglican Mission Public Schools which has 275 schools returned to them got N550m

Also, N16m was handed over to Anambra Salvation Army Schools which has 8 schools returned to them.

Pentecostals which has 20 schools in the State got N40m.

