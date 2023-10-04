Soludo Sends Two Cabinet Nominees To State Assembly For Approval

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has sought the approval of the state House of Assembly for an additional two officials for his cabinet.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Somtochukwu Udeze, disclosed this Wednesday while presiding over the plenary. The nominees, according to the speaker are Mrs Bervely Nkemdiche Ikpeazu, and Mr Izuchukwu Okafor.

Advertisement

The Speaker later referred the request to the committee on screening which was mandated to report back to the House on the next adjourned date.

The chairman of the committee and deputy speaker, Mr Chukwuma Okoye, promised to expedite the screening of the nominees.

Our correspondent reports that Mrs Bervely Ikpeazu was the only female legislator in the midst of thirty lawmakers of the state seventh Assembly.

The Assembly, during the session, commended Governor Soludo for renaming the Anambra International Passenger and Cargo Airport after the late literary icon, Professor Chinua Achebe.