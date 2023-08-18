‘SSA On Pool’: Adekele Clarifies Controversial Appointment

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Amid the controversy surrounding the appointment of Oyetunji Rasaki Abefe, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Ademola Adeleke in charge of the Government House Pool, the Osun State government has issued an official response.

The appointment in question was conveyed through a letter dated August 9, 2023, bearing the reference number SS/EX/09/VOLI/87.

The letter, issued through the Office of the Secretary to the State Government and endorsed by Teslim Igbalaye, outlined Abefe’s new role as “Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Government House Pool.” The letter stirred controversy after it surfaced on the internet on Thursday evening.

The letter stated, “I am pleased to inform you that the Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has approved your appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Government House Pool, with effect from 1st August 2023. While extending our congratulations on this well-deserved appointment, the State Government holds high expectations that this elevation will amplify your contributions towards propelling Osun State to greater achievements. Accept our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on your new role.”

Governor Adeleke was reported to have also appointed an SSA on ‘Oranmiyan New Town’ — a diaspora estate programme involving a new settlement.

Nigerians across different social media platforms have since raised concerns about the nature of the appointments.

But reacting, Governor Adeleke has offered an explanation regarding the appointments.

Speaking through his official spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor described those claiming he appointed an “SSA on Government House Swimming Pool” as mischief-makers out to deliberately mislead the public.

“We appreciate those who truly need to be educated on the appointments. We also commend those who have personally and collectively explained the role of the two offices to the members of the public. It is true some people are truly ignorant of the offices,” Rasheed stated.

He added, “Those critics are those seeking to gain political capital out of nothing by making mountains out of molehills.

“We, therefore, seek to clarify that Government House Pool is a term referring to the transport unit of Government House. The section deals with drivers and vehicles within the Government House. The office , a creation of the previous governments of the All Progressive Congress(APC) has been in existence for the past twelve or so years. Members of the public are aware that there are hundreds of drivers and vehicles (both old and new) in the Government House.

“In the interest of sustainable management of those assets, an SSA is appointed to coordinate and even oversee activities and operations in that sector.”

Adeleke further clarified that, “We also wish to note on the appointment of an SSA for Oranmiyan town. Again, the previous APC Government created a diaspora estate programme involving a new settlement named Oranmiyan new town. There is actually a new town development body.

“The newly appointed SSA is charged with ensuring achievement of government goals in those areas, especially ensuring protection of investment of Diasporans. The two appointments are therefore necessary and required. They were never frivolous jobs for the boys as some partisan critics have termed it.”

“While those offices were inherited, it is also worthy of note to state that Governor Adeleke has demonstrated strong will to retain what is good and jettison what is bad. In the two cases under consideration, the two offices are necessary to protect and effectively manage public and private assets.”