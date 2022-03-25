SSANU, NASU Join ASUU, Begin Warning Strike Monday 

The joint action committee of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Educational Institutions (NASU) have declared a two-week warning strike.

The committee said the strike was necessitated by the failure of the Nigerian government to react to its earlier letter threatening to commence an industrial action if its demands were not met.

This was announced on Friday in a memo signed by SSANU president, Mohammed Ibrahim, and NASU general secretary, Peters Adeyemi. The memo was addressed to the leadership of the unions’ branches nationwide.

According to the memo, the strike is scheduled to take effect by midnight on Sunday, March 27.

“In view of the nonchalant attitude of the government to our demands, this is to direct our members in all universities and inter-university centres throughout the country to commence a two-week strike by midnight of Sunday, 27 March 2022, in the first instance as earlier conveyed to the federal government in our letter.

“Please note that the two-week warning strike should be comprehensive and total as no concession should be given under any guise,” the memo read.

The unions called for strict compliance and adherence to the directive for all branches of NASU and SSANU in the universities and inter-university centres.

News of this strike comes amidst an ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Earlier this month, the joint committees of SSANU and NASU had written to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, accusing the government of deception in its implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Memorandum of Action (MoA) reached with the government in October 2020 and February 2021 respectively.

In the letter, the committee gave the government until March 27 2022 to address its demands or it would begin a two-week strike action.