Super Eagles Striker, Boniface Wins Top Bundesliga Award For Fourth Consecutive Time

Super Eagles Striker, Victor Boniface has won the Bundesliga Rookie of the month award for a historic fourth consecutive time.

The Bayer Leverkusen star won the award in August, September and October following his stunning start to life in Germany.

He also won the Bundesliga Player of the month award in August after joining in the summer from Union St Gilloise.

Boniface fought off competition from Xavi Simons and Merlin Röhl to win the award.

Bundesliga announced on their X handle on Friday.

“Instead, he chipped in with two assists in the 3-2 win away at Hoffenheim on Matchday 10. The Nigerian was his usual shot-happy self with 11 attempts, but he is much more than just a classic centre-forward,” the league wrote about the 22-year-old.

“He also set up three attempts for teammates, meaning he was directly involved in a shot on goal every 18 minutes on average,” they stated.

The award is for U-23 players in the Bundesliga, the award recognises outstanding talent and potential of young footballers.

The 22-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided six assists in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen.

Boniface made his Super Eagles debut against São Tomé and Príncipe in September 2023.