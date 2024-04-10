Federal, State Lawmakers Charged To Prioritise Establishment Of Sexual Offences Courts

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Press Corps, Comrade Grace Ike, has charged lawmakers at the national and state levels to prioritise the establishment of sexual offenses courts across the country in a bid to tackle the menace of sexual abuse in the country .

Ike, who suggested that they be modeled after successful initiatives in Lagos and other regions, said this at the unveiling of a book “Tears from the Grave” written by Lemmy Ugbegbe an event organisd by Men Against Rape Foundation.

The journalist, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel of the Federal Capital Territory Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, said the book demonstrates the collective resolve to confront and eradicate this pervasive issue

The book is a collection of poems on sexual and gender based violence in memory of Keren-Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher who before her demise was a student of Premier college Lugbe and several other victims aimed at creating awareness to comprehensively tackle the vice in the society and dedicated to the memory of victims of SGBV.

Ike, in her presentation commended the Men Against Rape Foundation and the organisers of this event for their commitment to shedding light on the harrowing experiences of SGBV victims.

She expressed worry over the alarming statistics on sexual abuse and urged that all hands be on deck to ensure that the problem is addressed.

She said, “The statistics are alarming—a recent survey in Nigeria revealed that 31.4% of sexually active adolescent females and 5.7% of males experienced forced sex (rape) at sexual initiation.

“Shockingly, female adolescents living with HIV are disproportionately affected by this violence. It is truly heartbreaking when individuals, regardless of age or gender, fall victim to such abhorrent acts.

“The normalisation of sexual violence is spreading like wildfire, leaving victims in unimaginable physical and psychological anguish.

“Every day, we are confronted with distressing accounts of girls and women enduring unspeakable trauma due to sexual violence. What’s even more disturbing is the growing trend of perpetrators committing murder, killing their victims after these heinous acts—an act that must be condemned in the strongest terms.

“SGBV knows no boundaries—it transcends age, ethnicity, colour, socioeconomic status, and geography.

“While the list of victims in Nigeria is extensive, many cases remain unreported due to fear of stigma and inadequate support systems.

“Despite existing legislation imposing severe penalties for SGBV offences, prosecution rates remain dismally low. Victims often shy away from reporting due to fear of stigma and the arduous legal process.

“I am particularly troubled by the absence of a government-funded compensation scheme for victims of sexual and violent crimes in Nigeria. This is a critical gap that demands urgent attention from our policymakers.

“Furthermore, civil society organizations such as the Men Against Rape Foundation play a pivotal role in advocating for the rights of SGBV victims and ensuring they receive the justice and support they deserve,” she said

She expressed deep appreciation to Mr. Lemmy Ugegbe and the dedicated team at the Men Against Rape Foundation for not just coming up with this initiative but for their relentless pursuit of justice.

“I’ve followed your trajectory, especially on the case of Karen, a teenage-victim who also lost her life as a result of rape and many other cases. You people are doing an extremely difficult job but I pray that God will continue to give you the courage, strength, financial enablement and the grace to accomplish this onerous task.

“Together, let us stand united against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence. We must continue to strive for a society where every individual lives free from the fear of violence and injustice,” Ike said.

The late Karen’s mother, Mrs Vivien Akpagher, said she was still living through the pain of losing her daughter and expressed gratitude to everyone that has continued to support her.

“I was in pain when I lost my daughter. More So when I went through her bible and saw her marking of that which I fear most has happened to me. I have struggled through the years.

“God has been with me because the bible tells me nothing happens to me without him being aware. Though at some point I found that really hard I must say.

“We are here to remember Keren, my friend , confidant and daughter. It has been over two years of an unending storm but I thank God because I have had friends that have held my hands through the darkness called grief.

“The grief may be unending but I am happy I have you all here to hold my hands as I go through it,” she said.

Chairman of the event, Dr Kelechi Ofoegbu, said sexual abuse is a very serious issue that must be urgently addressed in the society.

Ofoegbu , who is the Executive Commissioner Corporate Service and Administration of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) was grateful for the book, which he said throws light on a very topical issue on a vice that borders on injustice.

He however said more should be done to avoid a situation where victims would cry beyond the grave.

“We do need to wait for the grave before we recognise the tears that are already inherent in the victims during their lifetime.

“How well do we know the people around us because when you explore abuse there are two parties, the abused and abused. But there is also a third demographic which is the observers.

“We need to intervene timely enough to prevent tears from the grave. We need to understand the sensitivity and sensibility of people around us. We would be alive to listen and discern when there is a change that calls for help.

“We should care enough .We usually say victims should speak up but how about when they cannot speak, when they need another to give a voice in those circumstances. Are we sensitive enough to be that voice? Do we care enough? I charge us all to be more humane and aware and sensitive.

“All around us people are crying out in pain. Sometimes that pain is domiciled in silence. Please let us intervene while there is still time and while they’re still here with us so we don’t have to wait to commemorate years from the grave.”

The author, Mr Lemmy Ugbegbe, said the essence of the book is to provoke thoughts and get everyone to discuss the uncomfortable issues and seek solutions.

He said, “We promised to seek justice for Keren and also to seek justice for 13 year Elizabeth Ochnanya who was raped and drugged repeatedly. We promise the two people would not be mere statistics.

“We would continually remind the nation of their cases. The book documented the stories of grief of the families of victims. This has been one of the most challenging things in my life.

“Before Ochanya died, a video was done by the Africa Independent Television where she was interviewed. In that video she told graphic story of how father and son raped her continually. That video was tendered in evidence in Benue State High Court Makurdi.

“In law tendering such a video and it is admitted in evidence in law it is called a dying declaration. It is as though you testified while alive. But when the judge delivered a judgement he said unfortunately Ochnanya is not alive to tell her story. And the judge released the accused persons.

“Whereas on that same day at the Federal high court in Makurdi, NAPTIP had charged the wife of the accused person to court for negligence and criminal conspiracy that led to Ochnanya being abused. This court today on the same day freed Andrew Ogbuja.

“The federal high court convicted Mrs Ogbuja for criminal conspiracy and negligence leading to the rape. Two different courts. the same day, two decisions. So the accused of rape was let go while in the other court it came to a conclusion that she was raped and punished the woman for keeping quiet over the situation.

“The book is inspired by my experience giving therapy, friendship, and support to Keren’s mother and the kids,” he said.

He pointed out that the law stipulates that there should be support for families of victims.

“Over three years later the police have not given the mother of Karen an official report of what happened to the daughter. That is another leg of injustice.

“We are not afraid of being called by the police. We are on the path of the truth. if they want to charge we are ready for it.

“The fight to rid the society of SGBV and the conspiracy of key government functionaries including the police is such that if you do not have the courage to speak, society would be worse off for it.

“So I have decided over time that the struggle to fight against injustice and to rid the society of it is my life and I am committed to it. and this is one of the demonstrations of my commitment,” he said.

Guest Speaker, Engr Enorense Amadasu, said the book was a call for action for a society that must do better.

Amadasu, who is the Executive Commissioner, Development and Production of the NUPRC, said everyone in the society should be on board to fight the menace and should be accountable for whatever happens.

“Every tear that falls from the eyes of a victim echoes the pain of countless others who have suffered in silence and these have basically been buried under layers of shame and stigma

“There are still many out there today. This thing is still happening but they cannot come out to say this is what is happening today and that is why the onus is on every responsible actor in the society to get up and fight for justice and of such things happen we have to have courage to embrace them and bring them back to themselves and see how we can reposition them not to lose self confidence.

“Today we refuse to let those tears go unnoticed or unacknowledged. The tears demand justice and compassion and that we all rise and fight these devilish acts and every one of us needs to do this to change the society for good.

“Let us not forget that every story of pain lies a glimmer of hope, a spark of resilience that refuses to be extinguished and that is why today we want to encourage our sister and everyone one of us that our sister lives on. Let us understand that she lives on,” he said.