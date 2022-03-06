Technical University Offers Automatic Employment To All First Class Graduates

The Technical University has announced automatic job offers to all the First Class graduates of the university.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, which is owned by the Oyo State Government, Prof. Ayobami Salami, made the announcement at the maiden convocation of the university held in ibadan on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Sunday.

The VC said, ” We are graduating 63 students in all. These comprise 10 students in Computer Science, 20 in Industrial Chemistry, 22 in Microbiology, 8 in Software Engineering and 3 in Physics. Of the 63, 12 have First Class while 24 have Second Class Upper.

“Apart from the degree programmes, every student must go through a Diploma programme in Entrepreneurship and a certificate programme in one other international language apart from English.

“This university has recorded many achievements within the short time of its existence. In the latest ranking by NUC ( National Universities Commission), the Tech-U is 7th among all the state universities, and 27th among all the universities ranked in Nigeria.

“The university, within two years of commencement of academic activities, won three international research grants with a combined worth of over $450,000 and a host of many others.

“All the First Class graduands who are interested in academic pursuits have been offered automatic employment immediately after their National Youths Service Corps programme.”

He appreciated the governor of Oyo state for giving free hand to run the Institution and allowing local government scholarship scheme to continue unhindered.

He added that the university, which was established by the administration of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, had secured the support of the local and international partners to award scholarships to all that accept the offer, to enable them to have international exposure through Master’s degree training in the United States of America as well as Brazil.



Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, lauded the management of the university for their efforts to make the university to survive despite the numerous challenges.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, said emphasis had shifted from white-collar jobs to self-employment all over the world, saying graduates of Tech-U, by the training they had received, would be among employers of labour in the country and beyond.

The governor said, “Also, I am aware that the kind of training that this Institution provides exposes students to practicals in various fields of their studies.

“It is no gainsaying, therefore, that these graduands have acquired the necessary skills in vocational training, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development as a prerequisite for self-reliance and job creation.

“In essence, therefore, attention has shifted towards institutions that prepare graduate job providers and not mere job seekers. This is in line with the current global reality which is bent towards institutions that produce self-reliant graduates either through gainful employment or personal investment after graduation, he said.”

The governor congratulated eminent Nigerians who were conferred with honorary doctorate degrees.

They are: Chief (Dr.)Tunde Afolabi, the institution’s Chancellor, notable entrepreneur, Chief Adebayo Akande, former Head of Service of the Federation, Chief Mrs. Amal Pepple, Prof. of History, Toyin Falola and the Managing Director of Guarantee Trust Bank, Mr. Segun Agbaje.