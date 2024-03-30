Third Mainland Bridge Will Be Fully Opened April 4 – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that the Third Mainland Bridge would be fully opened to traffic on April 4, 2024.

The reopening of the bridge for full operations is coming weeks after extensive repairs.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made the disclosure on Saturday.

“Dear Lagos Residents, we’re pleased to share that the Third Mainland Bridge will resume full operations on April 4th, 2024, following extensive repairs.

“We sincerely thank you for your patience and cooperation, and we look forward to even smoother travels ahead,” Osiyemi wrote on his X handle.

Recall that the bridge was shut in January for extensive repairs.

The repair work started with the shutting down of the Iyana Oworonshoki-Adeniji Adele section of the bridge.

“The federal government, through the federal ministry of works, wishes to inform the motoring public that the emergency repairs of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will continue with the closure of Iyana Oworonshoki-Adeniji Adele bound for the effective repairs of the entire section of the bridge,” the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, had said in a statement in December 2023.

“Consequent upon the above, motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes.

“Motorists are further advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movements in order to minimise the discomfort during this repair period.

“While thanking the general public for their past cooperation and understanding, more is expected this time around,” she added.