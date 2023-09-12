EFCC Docks Man For Stealing N251.6m

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Director with Lee Fakino Nigeria Limited, one Obakin Emmanuel Ajibola was on Tuesday, arraigned in court for stealing money belonging to the firm worth N251, 685, 000.

Ajibola was arraigned by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, before Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan on a four-count charge bordering on alleged theft.

According to the EFCC, Obakin committed the alleged offence in the month of December, year 2022 in Ibadan while serving as one of the two directors of Lee Fakino Nigeria Limited and signatory to the company’s account.

He allegedly withdrew the above sum from Lee Fakino Nigeria Limited without authorization and consent of the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Akindele Fajemiyo who is also signatory to the company’s account.

Ajibola was further accused of removing the telephone numbers and email address of the MD/CEO of the company from the bank details of Lee Fakino Nigeria Limited, through which notification alerts of transactions were received to enable him keep track of the account.

The EFCC further accused that after changing the emails, he withdrew the said sum from the account of the firm, which was money paid for works executed by Lee Fakino Nigeria Limited for the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture between December 22, 2022 and March 9, 2023 without any notification received by Fajemiyo.

One of the charges against the defendant read: “That you Obakin Emmanuel Ajibola, adult, male sometime in December, 2022 at Ibadan within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did fraudulently steal the sum of N120, 500, 000.00 (One Hundred and Twenty Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) belonging to Lee Fakino Nigeria Limited, an offence of stealing contrary to Section 390(9) Criminal Code Law”.

The suspect had pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him by the EFCC and in view of his plea, prosecution counsel, Oyelakin Oyediran asked the court for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the defendant in the Correctional facility pending the determination of the case.

However, counsel to the defendant, Ibrahim Lawal urged the court to admit his client to bail.

The presiding judge on the other hand admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50 million and two sureties, preferably the wife and younger brother to the defendant, in like sum.

Furthermore, “the sureties are to swear an affidavit of means, deposit their National Identification Slip with the court and provide the court with adequate residential addresses,” the judge said.

The court also ordered that the defendant provide the court with his National Identification Slip and residential addresses as the matter was adjourned till October 23, 2023 for further hearing.