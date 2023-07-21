Threat To Life: Court Affirms Order On Maximum Security For Kogi SDP Guber Candidate

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, said his order mandating security agencies to provide “maximum security” to the Kogi State gubernatorial flagbearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Murtala Ajaka, subsists.

In suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/952/2023, Ajaka had approached the court in July 11 with an exparte motion seeking for an interim order against the state governor, Yahaya Bello and security agencies pending determination of his main suit seeking enforcement of his fundamental rights.

He had cited alleged threat to his life and that he is apprehensive over the political terrain in Kogi state ahead of the governorship poll.

He had also accused the state governor of trying to frame him up for alleged terrorism, thereby frustrating his political aspirations.

The judge had granted the exparte motion.

“An Order is hereby made restraining the respondents, their agents, servants and anybody acting through or under them from arresting, inviting, detaining or threatening the applicant’s life and property pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“An Order is hereby made compelling the 2nd – 11th respondents to immediately provide maximum security to the applicant in Abuja FCT, Kogi State and elsewhere in Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit”, the judge ordered.

Defendants in the case are Bello, the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Commissioner of Police (Kogi State), DSS, Director General of DSS, Director DSS (Kogi State) Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Naval Staff.

At the resumed sitting on Friday, lawyers representing the parties told the judge that they needed more time to reply each other’s court processes including preliminary objections.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned hearing to September 21.

He also ruled that his interim order on the SDP candidate “subsists” and is binding on security agencies listed as defendants in the case.