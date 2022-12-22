Tinubu Campaign Asks Law Enforcement Agencies To Interrogate PDP Leaders On Disruption Of Election Comments

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has asked law enforcement agencies to interrogate the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for alleging that the ruling party is plotting to disrupt the 2023 general elections.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, had at a press conference on Wednesday, alleged that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and his party APC, were planning to disrupt the next year’s general elections, and demanded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and international sanctions on both Tinubu and the APC.

Reacting to the PDP’s statement, Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, in a statement said that the PDP should be made to provide detail information on the allegations it made.

“Based on its latest Press Statement about having ‘credible information’ about certain individuals plotting to derail the 2023 elections, including acts of arson already perpetrated on the facilities of INEC, we therefore call on the law-enforcement agencies to, as a matter of URGENCY, invite the PDP leaders for immediate questioning. The PDP must provide information regarding: The place and time such a meeting took place and those in attendanc; the identities of those who committed these acts of arson on the facilities of INEC; the information must also include the identity of those who sponsored these individuals (if any),” Keyamo said in a statement on Wednesday.

He noted that the PDP is crying wolf where there is none, adding that the alarm raised by the party “is one of a long list of diversionary measures adopted by the party to deflect attention from its crumbling edifice.”

Keyamo stressed that its presidential candidate, Tinubu, is a true democratic and should be the last to be accused among the presidential candidates of undemocratic conducts.

“The PDP should realise that an electioneering process is very serious business and not a time to issue baseless and infantile statements out of want of something to say to the Nigerian people. The Nigerian people have since grown weary of the antics of the PDP.

“We suspect that the latest alarm by the PDP is one of a long list of diversionary measures adopted by the party to deflect attention from its crumbling edifice. Just yesterday, the major leaders of the PDP in Katsina State led by a former Katsina State Governor, Mr. Ibrahim Shehu Shema, and 10 out of the 14-member working committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) boycotted the party’s rally in the State and today they issue this statement to deflect attention from that disaster.

“We also state that this gimmick is nothing but crying wolf when there is none. We have said in an earlier statement on this issue some weeks ago that this is the same unnecessary scare-mongering tactics and crass vituperations they employed and engaged in before the 2019 election which led to their crushing defeat.

“We also said before and we repeat it here that ASIWAJU Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a thoroughbred democrat and one of the major architects of the democracy PDP and Nigerians enjoy today, so he should be the VERY LAST of the Presidential candidates to be accused of undemocratic conduct or underhand dealings in the electoral process.

“The PDP should not joke or play politics with grave security matters. Having ‘credible information’ as to plots and individuals relating to the attack on INEC offices currently, further plots to disrupt elections is, indeed, a matter of national security,” he said.