Tinubu Claims ‘60 People Killed’ In Bombed Kaduna Train, Cancels Birthday Celebration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has claimed that over sixty people were killed in the Abuja-Kaduna train that was bombed by terrorists on Monday night.

Tinubu made the claim while announcing the cancellation of the 13th Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium over the train attack.

The colloquium which is held annually to celebrate his birthday was supposed to take place today (March 29) at the Eko Hotels in Lagos, with President Muhammadu Buhari as chairman.

Tinubu said, “I have just been informed of a very sad incident in our country, very sad indeed, that over 60 people and many more were killed and bombed on a train between Kaduna and Abuja just last night. That is a very serious incident about the security of lives in this country and it calls for a very serious sober reflection.

“For me to be here celebrating, dancing and enjoying myself doesn’t show enough concern of a statesman and a senior citizen of this country.

“This event should not be holding. I have consulted with the people you see around me here and they’ve agreed with me and being a very highly committed democrat, I have given myself to their suggestion that they agreed that this event be cancelled.”

The Kaduna State Government had earlier confirmed that some of the passengers on the train were killed but did not reveal the number of those killed or injured.

“…the Kaduna State Government is still liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the list from the passengers manifest for efficient tracking,” Samuel Aruwan, the states Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs had said.