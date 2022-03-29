Buhari Condemns Terrorist Attacks On Kaduna Train, Directs Security Chiefs To Hunt Down Terrorists

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned terrorist attacks on Abuja-Kaduna train which occured on Monday night.

The attacks on the Kaduna-bound train led to the death of an unspecified number of passengers while scores were injured.

The President directed the immediate conclusion of all the processes for the implementation of the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution for the Abuja to Kaduna railway line.

He also directed that the system be extended to cover the Lagos-Ibadan railway line, a statement from his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said.

The President gave these directives in Abuja on Tuesday, after receiving briefs from the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Faruk Yahaya, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao.

Also at the meeting were the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, Major General Samuel Adebayo, the Chief of Defence Intelligence and the Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Mr Yusuf Magaji Bichi in the State House.

According to the statement, the President charged the law enforcement chiefs to bring back all passengers kidnapped and ensure that each one of the terrorists are hunted down and made to face justice for their heinous acts as no one or group should be allowed to make the country prostrate.

“No one should be allowed to hold the country to ransom,” the statement quoted the President as saying.

It further said the president strongly condemned the bombing of the passenger train, describing it as a “matter of grave concern.”

The President said, “like most Nigerians, I am deeply pained by its occurrence, the second of its type, which has resulted in the death of a yet to be determined number of passengers and others who suffered injuries.

“The attack on the train, a safe means of transport to many, is callous; and our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers for the injured,” he said.