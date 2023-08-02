Tinubu Must Unbundle EFCC, ICPC – Ministerial Nominee Also Rejects Separation Of Justice Ministry From Office Of Attorney General

A nominee for ministerial position, Lateef Fagbemi, representing Kwara State, on Wednesday said the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, must be unbundled by the current government of Bola Tinubu.

He stated this when ushered into the chamber to face the Senate to be screened as one of Tinubu’s ministers.

He frowned at the way the fight against corruption is being fought saying the “way corruption is being fought leaves much to be desired.”

He said “left for me, the EFCC and ICPC must be unbundled for proper functioning.

“You can’t have an investigating body prosecuting, it’s wrong.

“Let there be a body to investigate and another to prosecute,” he stated.

He also rejected the idea of separate offices for a Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation.

Currently, Nigeria has a system where a minister doubles as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General.

He argued that the current structure is not a challenge to a proper functioning of the ministry.