UBA Denies Divorce Claims About Tony Elumelu, Confirms Arrests

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United Bank for Africa (UBA) has dismissed as false and malicious social media reports alleging that its Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, has divorced his wife.

In a statement issued by the bank, UBA described the claims as “entirely fabricated, reckless, and without basis,” adding that they were intended to damage the reputation of the institution and its chairman.

“These statements and all similar content are entirely fabricated, reckless, and without basis. The claims are a deliberate falsehood designed to mislead the public and cause reputational harm,” the statement read.

UBA confirmed that the matter had been reported to law enforcement authorities, resulting in the arrest of three individuals linked to the circulation of the posts. Those named include Mr Kingsley Akunemeihe (@Directorkem), Mr Chigozie Success Ihebom, and Mr John Surpruchi Nwanorue (@problemchimky).

According to the bank, investigations are ongoing and may lead to further arrests and prosecutions of individuals involved in originating or spreading the claims.

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“Investigations are ongoing and are expected to lead to further arrests and prosecutions of all persons involved in originating, amplifying, or sustaining this defamatory campaign,” the statement added.

UBA also issued a warning to individuals, platforms, and entities sharing the allegations, urging them to immediately remove the content and preserve all related records. It cautioned that failure to comply could result in legal action, including defamation suits and claims for damages.

The bank reaffirmed its commitment to protecting its reputation and that of its Group Chairman, stating that it would pursue both civil and criminal remedies against those responsible.

“The UBA Group is resolute in protecting the reputation, privacy, and integrity of our brand, that of Mr. Elumelu, and will pursue all necessary legal avenues to ensure all responsible parties are identified and held accountable,” the statement said.

The statement was signed by Alero Ladipo, Group Head, Brand, Marketing, and Corporate Communication, UBA.