President Bola Tinubu is meeting with the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting’s agenda is unknown as of now but the discussions may revolve around enhancing Nigeria’s global trade relations and promoting economic growth and development.

Accompanying Prof. Okonjo-Iweala to the State House was Dr. Ali Pate, Nigeria’s former Minister of State for Health.

More details to follow…