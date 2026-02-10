Tinubu Seeks Senate’s Nod For Ex-Gov As Ambassador

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu is seeking approval of the Senate for the nomination of a former Kebbi State Governor, Saidu Dakingari, as a non-career ambassador.

The president’s letter to that effect was read on Tuesday at plenary by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the Presidency had, a few weeks ago, announced Dakingari as Nigeria’s ambassador to Turkey, but the posting was later cancelled.

THE WHISTLER also recalled that Dakingari’s name did not feature in any of the ambassadorial lists forwarded to the Senate by President Tinubu in December.

Among those earlier screened and confirmed by the Senate as ambassador-designates include a controversial former presidential aide, Reno Omokri; former INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu; ex Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode; and former Rivers State Sole Administrator, Ibas Ibok-Ette.

Others confirmed confirmed as non career ambassadors include former Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; his Enugu State counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and former Interior Minister, Abdulrahman Dambazau.

Similarly, Mrs Chioma Ohakim, wife of former Imo State Governor, Ikedi Ohakim; wife of former Ekiti State Governor, Angela Adebayo; and widow of former Oyo State Governor, Florence Ajimobi were also confirmed.

Also confirmed were the Senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim; former senator Ita Enang; a former deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro; and a former Adamawa senator, Mrs Grace Bent among others.