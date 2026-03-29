Traditional Rulers Raise Alarm Over Killings On Ahoada–Abua Road

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The Council of Traditional Rulers, Chiefs, and Elders of Abua/Odual Local Government Area has issued a strong warning over what it described as a worsening wave of insecurity along the Ahoada–Abua Road, calling for urgent intervention by the Siminalayi Fubara and security agencies.

In a communiqué released after an emergency meeting held in Abua town, the council condemned the activities of criminal gangs allegedly responsible for repeated cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, and killings along the busy route.

The meeting, attended by prominent monarchs including His Majesty King Kaleh O.M. Obuge, the Oda-Abuan of Great Abua Kingdom, and His Royal Highness King Temple M. Jamala II, O’lema Odual XIX, highlighted a series of violent incidents that have occurred between September 2025 and March 2026.

Among the cases cited was the abduction of a palm oil trader, Justina Alali, at the Edeoha axis in September 2025, followed by the kidnapping of a police officer in the same area weeks later.

In October, another victim, Dabo Ejila, was reportedly abducted at Okporowo, while a traveler, Ezekiel Oladipo Sunday, was robbed of valuables worth nearly ₦1.8 million.

The council further detailed attacks on workers of Sterling Global Exploration Company, including the kidnapping of two staff members in November 2025, with a ransom demand of ₦10 million. Another employee was also abducted in a separate incident and later released after ransom payment.

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In what the council described as one of the most tragic incidents, a truck driver identified as Christopher Ituen Friday, employed by KOV Integrated Services Limited, was shot dead in November 2025 at Edeoha while en route to Port Harcourt.

Other reported cases include the hijacking of a mass transit vehicle in December 2025, attacks on motorists and traders, and the killing of a timber dealer in March 2026. The incidents, according to the communiqué, were reported to the Nigeria Police Force at the Ahoada Divisional Headquarters.

The traditional rulers expressed concern that the persistent attacks, largely occurring within the Upata Kingdom axis, could strain the long-standing peaceful relationship between the Abua/Odual people and their Ekpeye neighbours.

Describing the situation as a “siege,” the council appealed to security agencies, including the police, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Joint Military Taskforce, to take immediate and decisive action to restore safety along the road.

They also called on the chairmen of Abua/Odual and Ahoada East Local Government Areas to urgently address the crisis, warning that failure to act could spark inter-communal tensions and a breakdown of law and order in the region.

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While urging residents to remain calm despite the provocations, the council assured that efforts were underway to end the violence and restore normalcy to the area.

The communiqué was jointly signed by King Kaleh O.M. Obuge and King Temple M. Jamala II, who reiterated their commitment to preserving peace and security across their domains.