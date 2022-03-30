Train Bombing: UK Lists 7 Nigerian States With High Threat Of Attack

The Government of the United Kingdom has warned against travel to seven states in Northern Nigeria, citing the Abuja-Kaduna train that was bombed on Monday night along Rijana, Kaduna.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office disclosed this on the UK government website.

The FCDO stated that in Northern Nigeria, Borno , Yobe , Adamawa , Gombe , Kaduna , Katsina and Zamfara states are prone to violence and kidnap.

“The FCDO advise against all travel to Borno State, Yobe State, Adamawa State, Gombe State, Kaduna State, Katsina State, and Zamfara State. Violent attacks are frequent and there is a high threat of kidnap. On 26 March 2022, gunmen launched an attack against Kaduna airport, killing at least one airport official in the latest in a series of attacks by gunmen in the north of Nigeria.

“On the evening of 29 March 2022, an apparent Improvised Explosive Device attack took place against a train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna. Reports suggest that a number of people were killed and that others were abducted by gunmen. Train services are now suspended between Abuja and Kaduna,” it stated.

The sad development which took place in Kaduna has thrown the nation into mourning and has compelled the federal government to order the speedy implementation of integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution for railway lines.

As at Tuesday, the Kaduna State Government said it received the detailed passenger manifest for the affected Abuja-Kaduna train service AK9 from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

“According to the documents received, 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip, but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the recognized turnstile.

“Furthermore, security agencies have reported that eight bodies were recovered and 26 persons were injured during the attack, ‘the Kaduna government said.