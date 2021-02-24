Truck Kills 4 Hawkers During Argument With Anambra Revenue Collectors

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Four female hawkers were, Wednesday, killed by a blue Mercedes benz truck with registration number XF259UNZ at Upper Iweka flyover, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The fatal accident, which occurred at 0730hrs, happened when the driver of the truck was having altercations with the state revenue collectors during which the truck rolled backwards and killed the victims.

According to the sector public enlightenment officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra State Command, RC Florence Edor, “The truck driver had a disagreement with the revenue collectors at Upper Iweka flyover, and the truck rolled back and crushed the four female hawkers along the road. Also involved were the driver and his motor boy who came out without injuries.

“The FRSC rescue team, Nigerian Army and Nigeria Police evacuated the victims to Toronto Hospital where they were deposited at the hospital morgue after being confirmed dead by medical personnel. The driver of the vehicle has been handed over to the police for further investigations.”

Meanwhile, the sector commander, FRSC, Anambra State, CC Andrew A. Kumapayi, while sympathizing with the deceased’s families, admonished pedestrians to be mindful of the dangers associated with highways, and also avoid hawking close to the highways.

THE WHISTLER reports that the state government, two months ago, banned revenue collection on highways in the state to curb the excesses of the revenue operatives. Scores of revenue collectors that defaulted the order were recently charged to court.