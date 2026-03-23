NISO Denies Zero Power Allocation To DisCos Amid Supply Concerns

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The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) on Monday dismissed reports alleging that some electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) received zero megawatt (MW) allocation between March 20 and 22, 2026.

THE WHISTLER had on March 5 reported that Nigeria’s power generation recorded a decline due to the gas supply constraints that affected several thermal power plants.

According to the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), as at 05:00 hours of that day, the total generation on the national grid stood at 3,940.53 MW due to gas supply constraints.

The system operator explained that between 06:00 hours and 08:00 hours, several generating units were forced to shut down as a result of inadequate gas supply to the plants.

It added that the development had resulted in a cumulative reduction of approximately 292 MW in available generation on the grid during the period.

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“The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) wishes to inform stakeholders and the public of the continued decline in electricity generation on the national grid arising from persistent gas supply constraints affecting several thermal power plants.

As of 05:00 hours of today, Thursday, 5th March 2026, total generation on the national grid stood at 3,940.53 MW, which was already below the expected capacity due to existing gas supply limitations impacting a number of generating stations.

Between 06:00 hours and 08:00 hours, several generating units were forced to shut down as a result of inadequate gas supply to the plants.

“This resulted in a cumulative reduction of approximately 292 MW in available generation on the grid during the period. Operational data as of 04 March 2026 indicate that thermal power plants require approximately 1,588.61 million standard cubic feet (MMSCF) of gas per day to operate at optimal capacity’’, NISO stated.

But NISO, in a statement released in Abuja on Monday, clarified that no DisCo was allocated zero power at any time during the period under review, contrary to media reports suggesting otherwise.

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The system operator explained that while the national grid experienced reduced electricity generation due to gas supply constraints, the available power was continuously dispatched and fairly distributed among all DisCos.

According to NISO, the allocation of electricity is guided by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) framework, which ensures equitable sharing of available generation based on established principles.

The operator stated that no Distribution Company was completely excluded from receiving power supply, noting that variations in electricity supply across different locations were a result of the overall drop in generation, not zero allocation.

It further reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, efficient system operations, and compliance with regulatory provisions in managing the national grid.

NISO also urged stakeholders and the public to rely on verified information from official sources and avoid spreading misleading reports about the country’s power sector.