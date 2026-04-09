U.S. Adds Plateau, Kwara To ‘Do Not Travel’ List, Evacuates Staff

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The United States Department of State has renewed its travel advisory for Nigeria, urging American citizens to reconsider travel to the West African country due to escalating insecurity, including terrorism, kidnapping, violent crime, and civil unrest.

The advisory, released on Wednesday, maintains Nigeria at Level 3 while adding Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, and Taraba states to the “Do Not Travel” list, signalling deepening concerns over safety in those areas. U.S. authorities also authorised the departure of non-emergency staff and family members from the American Embassy in Abuja citing the deteriorating security conditions.

According to the advisory, Americans are strongly warned against travelling to several regions. States listed under high risks of terrorism, crime, and kidnapping include Borno, Jigawa, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe, and northern Adamawa. Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara were flagged for persistent unrest, armed banditry, and widespread kidnappings.

In the South, the advisory warns against travel to Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers states (excluding Port Harcourt) due to criminal gangs, separatist-linked violence, and frequent abductions.

The U.S. painted a grim picture of security nationwide, noting that violent crimes such as armed robbery, assault, carjacking, rape, and hostage-taking are common.

Kidnapping for ransom occurs frequently, often targeting those perceived as wealthy, while armed gangs have escalated attacks on highways.

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Terrorist groups continue to plan and execute attacks, sometimes in collaboration with local criminal networks, with potential targets including markets, shopping malls, schools, religious centres, government facilities, and transportation hubs.

The advisory also highlighted rising civil unrest and communal violence, particularly farmer-herder clashes in rural areas, as well as intensified attacks by armed groups in the Niger Delta and Southeast.

Serious concerns were raised about Nigeria’s healthcare system, which often falls below international standards, lacks essential medicines, demands upfront cash payments, and has unreliable emergency services.

Travellers are urged to secure comprehensive medical and evacuation insurance.

The latest update underscores growing international concern over Nigeria’s worsening security crisis, which has spread across multiple regions, displacing millions and leaving vast areas vulnerable.

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The U.S. advised citizens who must travel to exercise extreme caution, avoid large gatherings, vary routes, and establish emergency communication plans, warning that American authorities may be unable to provide assistance in high-risk zones.