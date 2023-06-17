US Assistant Secretary Of State Visits Nigeria, To Discuss Ways To Accelerate Development In Energy Sector

The Assistant Secretary of the United States Department of State Bureau of Energy Resources, Geoffrey R. Pyatt will be traveling to Abuja, Nigeria, on June 18 to 20.

While in Nigeria, Pyatt will highlight U.S. engagement on Nigeria’s clean energy transition as well as its ongoing support for reforms and decarbonization of Nigeria’s large traditional energy sector.

Assistant Secretary Pyatt will also hold bilateral meetings with Nigerian government officials and participate in a roundtable with energy companies from the American Business Council.

He will also participate in a panel with both private and public sector organizations to discuss ways to accelerate the development of Nigeria’s power sector, including through the Clean Energy Demand Initiative (CEDI), a mechanism to increase corporate investment in clean energy to support economic growth.

CEDI brings together corporations and countries to add clean power capacity and fuel broader economic growth.

As efforts intensify to address climate change, the public and private sectors are expected to work together to achieve shared climate and energy-related goals.

CEDI creates a platform to connect countries with companies seeking to rapidly deploy clean energy to offset electricity demand in their sectors, including health, manufacturing, retail, technology, and transportation.

Through CEDI, companies can send demand signals for clean energy and countries can share policy updates and plans that enable corporate renewable procurement, as well as share lessons with each other.

More than 75 companies have indicated investment interest in 14 countries, which could drive up to $100bn in renewable energy infrastructure investment.