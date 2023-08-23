Vandals Stealing Bridge Railings In Lagos Arrested By Police

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit of the Lagos Police Command, have arrested three suspected vandals in the Tom Jones area of Lagos Island and recovered a minibus, two carts and bridge railings.

The vandals were arrested at about 2:45 a.m on Saturday during RRS operatives’ routine patrol of the area.

This was disclosed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to Hundeyin, the suspects: Faruk Abubakar aged 32, Yusuph Balogun aged 36 and Timothy Dauda aged 49 fled and abandoned a Suzuki mini bus popularly called korope with registration number BDG 315 YA upon sighting the police.

“Also left behind by the suspected vandals were two carts, bars of aluminum railings suspected to have been cut from the Third Mainland Bridge, a hammer and a hand saw.

“Their arrest comes on the heels of other recent and similar arrests of vandals made by the CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi-led RRS operatives. The suspects have since been charged to court,” he added.