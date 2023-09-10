Victor Osimhen Scores Hat-Trick As Super Eagles Trash Sao Tome 6-0

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria have comfortably defeated Sao Tome and Principe in the final match of the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Victor Osimhen scored his hat-trick in the game which ended 6-0.

Jose Peseiro’s team came into the game having secured 12 points from five matches and on top of Group A. They have already secured enough points to qualify for the 2023 Nations Cup.

Their opponent, Sao Tome even before the clash were out of contention having managed to get just a point and were bottom of Group A.

Sao Tome however, hoped to prove a point after their captain, Luis Leal, boasted his team are in Uyo to “thrash” and “humiliate” the Super Eagles.

But the Nigerian side excited their fans at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo early in the game when the Eagles pressed and scored the opener in the 13th minute.

Ademola delivered a pass for prolific striker, Osimhein, who didn’t waste time to strike into the Sao Tome goal post.

After mounting further pressure on the visitors, Ademola, who provided the assist for the first goal, got his in the 27th minute through an assist from Wilfred Ndidi.

The first half ended 2-0 in favour of the Super Eagles who dominated the whole half.

Taiwo Awoniyi got his goal six minutes into the second half scoring an acrobatic kick after Kelechi Iyeanacho passed the ball onto his chest in the 18-yard box.

Victor Boniface replaced Awoniyi in the 64th minute to make his debut for the Nigerian team.

Ronaldo Silva, the Sao Tome goalkeeper fouled Osimhen, popularly called the ‘King of Napoli’ which made the Algerian referee, Lahlou Benbraham to award a penalty.

The Napoli star took the spot kick and sent the keeper diving in the wrong direction while the ball went into the bottom right corner.

Osimhen scored his hat-trick after substitute Chukwueze made a creative pass to the striker who sent it into the Sao Tome net in the 80th minute.

Chukwueze also scored his goal in the 86th minute to make the score 6-0. He was assisted by Boniface.