EFCC Arraigns 11 OAU Students For Internet Fraud

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned eleven students of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU for their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The students were arraigned before Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State

The defendants were among the sixty-nine (69) suspected internet fraudsters arrested on 1st November, 2023 at Oduduwa Estate area of Ile-Ife in Osun State following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in fraudulent internet-related activities.

They all arraigned on Monday on different count charges ranging from one to six charges as preferred against them by the EFCC.

Nine of the defendants were arraigned on one-count charge each, while the remaining two had six count-charges filed against each of them. They all pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when read to them.

The matter was adjourned to November 29 and December 12, 2023 respectively for commencement of trial and remanded the defendants at the Ilesha Correctional Centre, Osun State pending the perfection of their bail conditions.