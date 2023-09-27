VIDEO: Osimhen Arrives Napoli, Snubs Teammates

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Victor Osimhen has been spotted snubbing his teammates at the entrance of the team hotel as he joined the Napoli squad ahead of Udinese clash.

A video seen by THE WHISTLER suggests that the Napoli striker while entering the team hotel ignored his team-mates and snubbed a handshake offer from Diego Demme.

The Nigerian fell apart with his club after a mocking video of him missing a penalty against Bologna was posted on TikTok by the club.

Osimhen reacted swiftly by deleting every post related to Napoli from his official Instagram account.

In the background of the video, a high-pitched voice screaming ‘Gimme penalty, please’ was added.

The club later deleted the video.

His agent, Roberto Calenda suggested that the Nigerian could sue the Club for their action.

Calenda said, “What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted.

“A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.”