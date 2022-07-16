Voting Starts In Osun

Nigeria Politics
By Olufemi Makinde

Voting has started in the Osun governorship election at many polling units in the state.

Our correspondent observed that voters were already on the queue
and polling agents of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party were also present.

The aged and the youths of voting age were seen waiting eagerly to cast their votes in polling units in Osogbo, Ikire and Ode Omu.

Security agents were also seen at polling areas and at strategic places.

The incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is the candidate of the APC while Senator Ademola Adeleke is the flag bearer of the PDP.

At the time of filing this report, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, was not seen at
Ifofin Ward 8 Unit 1 in Ilesa East Local Government Area, where he is expected to vote.

