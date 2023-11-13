WAEC Adopts Computer Based Test For 2024 Examination

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that it is adopting the Computer-Based Test mode for the conduct of the Senior School Certificate Examination.

A statement signed by the Acting Head of the Public Affairs Unit of WAEC, Moyosola Adesina, on Monday, stated that the Council has concluded plans to migrate to the CBT from the paper and pencil test model it was known for.

Advertisement

The statement however, stated that the innovation would kick off with the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates in February 2024.

“In line with global best practices, the Nigeria National Office of the West African Examinations Council wishes to inform the general public, and all its stakeholders, that it has concluded plans to migrate its WASSCE for Private Candidates Examination Diets from Paper and Pencil Test to Computer Based Examination,” the statement said.